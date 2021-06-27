Site logo

Styria GP: Result

NEWS STORY
27/06/2021

Result of the BWT Grosser Preis der Steiermark.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 71 1h 22:18.925
2 Hamilton Mercedes 71 + 0:35.743
3 Bottas Mercedes 71 + 0:46.907
4 Perez Red Bull 71 + 0:47.434
5 Norris McLaren 70 + 1 Lap
6 Sainz Ferrari 70 + 1 Lap
7 Leclerc Ferrari 70 + 1 Lap
8 Stroll Aston Martin 70 + 1 Lap
9 Alonso Alpine 70 + 1 Lap
10 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 70 + 1 Lap
11 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 70 + 1 Lap
12 Vettel Aston Martin 70 + 1 Lap
13 Ricciardo McLaren 70 + 1 Lap
14 Ocon Alpine 70 + 1 Lap
15 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 70 + 1 Lap
16 Schumacher Haas 69 + 2 Laps
17 Latifi Williams 68 + 3 Laps
18 Mazepin Haas 68 + 3 Laps
Russell Williams 36 Engine
Gasly AlphaTauri 1 Retired

Fastest Lap: Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:07.058 on lap 71

