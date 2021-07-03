Site logo

Austrian GP: Saturday Free - Times

03/07/2021

Times from the final free practice session for the BWT Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:04.591 149.549 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:05.129 0.538
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:05.277 0.686
4 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:05.280 0.689
5 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:05.345 0.754
6 Sainz Ferrari 1:05.347 0.756
7 Perez Red Bull 1:05.396 0.805
8 Alonso Alpine 1:05.434 0.843
9 Leclerc Ferrari 1:05.484 0.893
10 Vettel Aston Martin 1:05.542 0.951
11 Stroll Aston Martin 1:05.546 0.955
12 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:05.561 0.970
13 Ocon Alpine 1:05.674 1.083
14 Russell Williams 1:05.694 1.103
15 Norris McLaren 1:05.700 1.109
16 Ricciardo McLaren 1:05.725 1.134
17 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:05.747 1.156
18 Schumacher Haas 1:06.078 1.487
19 Latifi Williams 1:06.105 1.514
20 Mazepin Haas 1:06.289 1.698

