Austrian GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
02/07/2021

Times from today's second free practice session for the BWT Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:04.523 149.707 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:04.712 0.189
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:04.740 0.217
4 Stroll Aston Martin 1:05.139 0.616
5 Vettel Aston Martin 1:05.268 0.745
6 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:05.356 0.833
7 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:05.379 0.856
8 Alonso Alpine 1:05.393 0.870
9 Norris McLaren 1:05.466 0.943
10 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:05.511 0.988
11 Perez Red Bull 1:05.516 0.993
12 Ocon Alpine 1:05.527 1.004
13 Sainz Ferrari 1:05.620 1.097
14 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:05.624 1.101
15 Ricciardo McLaren 1:05.698 1.175
16 Leclerc Ferrari 1:05.708 1.185
17 Russell Williams 1:05.819 1.296
18 Schumacher Haas 1:05.911 1.388
19 Latifi Williams 1:06.014 1.491
20 Mazepin Haas 1:06.173 1.650

