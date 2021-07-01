Austrian GP: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the BWT Grosser Preis von Osterreich weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX Hamilton Mercedes 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 Bottas Mercedes 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Verstappen Red Bull 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 Perez Red Bull 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Ricciardo McLaren 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 Norris McLaren 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 Stroll Aston Martin 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 Vettel Aston Martin 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 Alonso Alpine 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 Ocon Alpine 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 Leclerc Ferrari 2 2 2 2 1 2 2 Sainz Ferrari 2 2 2 2 1 2 2 Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 2 2 2 2 3 3 3 Gasly Alpha Tauri 2 2 2 3 2 2 2 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 2 2 2 2 1 2 2 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 2 2 2 2 1 2 2 Mazepin Haas 2 2 2 2 1 2 2 Schumacher Haas 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 Russell Williams 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 Latifi Williams 2 2 2 2 1 1 1