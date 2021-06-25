Teams to test new spec rear tyre

Pirelli will test a new rear construction of tyre in free practice at the Austrian Grand Prix next Friday to evaluate its effectiveness to further improve robustness of the tyres.

The decision, which was made in agreement with the FIA, Formula 1 and the teams, has been taken in addition to the recently issued technical directive and the latest starting parameters prescribed by Pirelli, in light of the fact that it is not currently possible to monitor running conditions in real time.

This will remain the case until next year, when standard Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) sensors will be introduced across all teams.

Next Friday, each driver will have two sets of these new tyres available for use during either free practice session. If the test is successful, the new rear specification will be introduced from the British Grand Prix onwards, replacing the current specification.

The new rear construction incorporates some elements that have been developed for use in the latest 18-inch F1 tyres from 2022.

Pirelli claims the new structure "provides a tyre that can guarantee even greater levels of integrity under the extreme conditions that can be generated by the current cars".