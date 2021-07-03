Vettel a mentor for Mick Schumacher

Having idolised Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel now finds himself mentor to the seven-time world champion's son, Mick.

Throughout his career, Sebastian Vettel has made no secret of the fact that he idolised countryman, Michael Schumacher. And as one German began to dominate the sport in the same manner as the other had done a few years earlier it was clear that Schumacher very much liked and respected his young successor.

Now, with Michael still suffering the after effects of that dreadful skiing accident in December 2013, Vettel has taken on the responsibility of mentoring his son as his F1 career gets underway.

At race weekends the pair are frequently pictured together, and recently Vettel came to young Schumacher's assistance advising him that his seat was out of position. Vettel subsequently informed Mick's mother, Corina who in turn spoke to Guenther Steiner.

"I am obviously friends with his father and his father is my hero," says Vettel. "We get along really well and I'm happy to help with stuff that maybe I can help with.

"In the driving sense it's always difficult," he added, "every car is different and every environment is different."

"He's a huge help for me in all ways, anything on and off the track," said Schumacher, according to Reuters. "I'm happy that I can go back to somebody that has so much experience but also that is so likeable. Very happy he's around."

"He knows what to do behind the wheel," said Vettel. "He's doing really well. I think it's not easy to come into your first year, it's a difficult situation for him.

"He seems to be lifting the while team," he added. "I think off track he's probably even more impressive, he's putting a lot of work in and he enjoys it."

"I think it's a great thing," said Haas team boss, Guenther Steiner, when it was suggested that drivers from a rival team and engine supplier working together is somewhat unorthodox. "I don't know how long they go back, I didn't ask Mick that one but it seems they get on well, but even if they don't go back a long time and they get on well, why not?

"For sure, for Mick, it's an advantage," he added. "Vettel is in the sport a long time and he feels attached to Mick and just tries to help him as much as he can to make him the next champion. I think it's a great thing and I don't see any issue with it."

