Austrian GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the BWT Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Verstappen Red Bull UM NH NH Bottas Mercedes UM NH Norris McLaren UM NH Hamilton Mercedes UM NH NH Sainz Ferrari NH UM Perez Red Bull UM NH Ricciardo McLaren NM NH Leclerc Ferrari UM NH Gasly AlphaTauri US NH NH Alonso Alpine NM NH Russell Williams UM NH Tsunoda AlphaTauri US NH NH Stroll Aston Martin US NH NH Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo NM NH NH Raikkonen Alfa Romeo NH NM Latifi Williams NM NH Vettel Aston Martin US NH NH Schumacher Haas NM NH Mazepin Haas NM NH NH Ocon Alpine NM

Check out our Sunday gallery from Spielberg, here.