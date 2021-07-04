Site logo

Austrian GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
04/07/2021

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the BWT Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3
Verstappen Red Bull UM NH NH
Bottas Mercedes UM NH
Norris McLaren UM NH
Hamilton Mercedes UM NH NH
Sainz Ferrari NH UM
Perez Red Bull UM NH
Ricciardo McLaren NM NH
Leclerc Ferrari UM NH
Gasly AlphaTauri US NH NH
Alonso Alpine NM NH
Russell Williams UM NH
Tsunoda AlphaTauri US NH NH
Stroll Aston Martin US NH NH
Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo NM NH NH
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo NH NM
Latifi Williams NM NH
Vettel Aston Martin US NH NH
Schumacher Haas NM NH
Mazepin Haas NM NH NH
Ocon Alpine NM

Check out our Sunday gallery from Spielberg, here.

