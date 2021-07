Russell dismisses Silverstone speculation

George Russell has dismissed talk that he will be confirmed as part of Mercedes 2022 line-up at Silverstone this weekend.

As speculation over who will partner Lewis Hamilton next season, rumours over George Russell's future have ramped up in recent days with claims that the youngster will be confirmed by Mercedes at this weekend's British Grand Prix.

Not so, says the Williams driver.

"I signed with Mercedes five or six years ago now," he tells the F1 Nation podcast. "That is 100% true. As everybody knows, they look after me.

"But with regards to my drive for next year, nothing has been signed or sealed," he adds, "and nothing will be announced in Silverstone. So I can let you know that."

Widely regarded as a future champion, many feel that Russell has to move away from Williams where he has now spent three seasons. Indeed, in recent weeks there has been talk linking him with McLaren.

Understandably, Williams wants to retain Russell who insists that things are improving at the team since last year's buy-out by Dorilton Capital.

"Obviously the team have finished last for the past three years in a row," he admits, "but I'm pretty confident that will not be the case next year.

"Things are really taking a turn for the better," he insists. "Things are really getting in line and in place.

Jost is doing a fantastic job building that structure for everybody to be more efficient, more streamlined, and every single decision that has been made so far I think has been a good one for the right reasons. I see no reason why over the course of the next couple of years that Williams can't fight their way back to the front.

"That might sound silly or stupid now," he admits, "but you've only got to look back at 2013 when Valtteri and Maldonado were in the car. They finished ninth or 10th in the constructors, and came out the following year and finished third, podiums at most races, pole positions.

"This sport can change in a heartbeat when you've got this big regulation change.

"Fingers crossed for Williams it changes for the better."