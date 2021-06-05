Site logo

Azerbaijan GP: Best times (all practice sessions)

NEWS STORY
05/06/2021

Best times from across all three practice sessions for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Perez Red Bull 1:42.115 131.505 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:42.216 0.101
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:42.243 0.128
4 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:42.251 0.136
5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:42.436 0.321
6 Alonso Alpine 1:42.693 0.578
7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:42.697 0.582
8 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:42.941 0.826
9 Norris McLaren 1:43.011 0.896
10 Ocon Alpine 1:43.020 0.905
11 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:43.130 1.015
12 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:43.220 1.105
13 Ricciardo McLaren 1:43.298 1.183
14 Vettel Aston Martin 1:43.585 1.470
15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:43.682 1.567
16 Bottas Mercedes 1:43.745 1.630
17 Latifi Williams 1:44.054 1.939
18 Russell Williams 1:44.434 2.319
19 Schumacher Haas 1:45.282 3.167
20 Mazepin Haas 1:45.563 3.448

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms