Site logo

Azerbaijan GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
04/06/2021

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:43.184 130.143 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:43.227 0.043
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:43.521 0.337
4 Perez Red Bull 1:43.630 0.446
5 Ricciardo McLaren 1:43.732 0.548
6 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:43.757 0.573
7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:43.893 0.709
8 Norris McLaren 1:43.996 0.812
9 Alonso Alpine 1:44.777 1.593
10 Bottas Mercedes 1:44.891 1.707
11 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:44.943 1.759
12 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:45.092 1.908
13 Stroll Aston Martin 1:45.234 2.050
14 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:45.384 2.200
15 Vettel Aston Martin 1:45.415 2.231
16 Ocon Alpine 1:45.446 2.262
17 Russell Williams 1:45.452 2.268
18 Latifi Williams 1:45.774 2.590
19 Schumacher Haas 1:46.899 3.715
20 Mazepin Haas 1:46.945 3.761

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms