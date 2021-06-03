Site logo

Azerbaijan GP: Power Unit elements

03/06/2021

Power unit elements used prior to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX
Hamilton Mercedes 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Bottas Mercedes 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Verstappen Red Bull 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Perez Red Bull 1 1 1 1 2 2 2
Ricciardo McLaren 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Norris McLaren 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Stroll Aston Martin 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Vettel Aston Martin 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Alonso Alpine 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Ocon Alpine 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Leclerc Ferrari 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Sainz Ferrari 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 2 2 2 2 3 3 3
Gasly Alpha Tauri 1 1 1 1 2 2 2
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Mazepin Haas 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Schumacher Haas 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Russell Williams 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Latifi Williams 1 1 1 1 1 1 1

ICE = Internal combustion Engine
TC = Turbo Charger
MGU-K = Motor Generator Unit - Kinetic
MGU-H = Motor Generator Unit - Heat
ES = Energy Store
CE = Control Electronics
EX = Engine Exhaust System

