Site logo

Azerbaijan GP: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
05/06/2021

Times from the final free practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:42.251 131.331 mph
2 Perez Red Bull 1:42.595 0.344
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:42.697 0.446
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:42.778 0.527
5 Sainz Ferrari 1:43.006 0.755
6 Norris McLaren 1:43.011 0.760
7 Alonso Alpine 1:43.080 0.829
8 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:43.244 0.993
9 Ocon Alpine 1:43.294 1.043
10 Ricciardo McLaren 1:43.557 1.306
11 Vettel Aston Martin 1:43.585 1.334
12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:43.682 1.431
13 Bottas Mercedes 1:43.745 1.494
14 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:43.826 1.575
15 Verstappen Red Bull 1:43.984 1.733
16 Latifi Williams 1:44.054 1.803
17 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:44.113 1.862
18 Russell Williams 1:44.434 2.183
19 Schumacher Haas 1:45.282 3.031
20 Mazepin Haas 1:45.711 3.460

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms