Azerbaijan GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
04/06/2021

Times from today's second free practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Perez Red Bull 1:42.115 131.505 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:42.216 0.101
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:42.243 0.128
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:42.436 0.321
5 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:42.534 0.419
6 Alonso Alpine 1:42.693 0.578
7 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:42.941 0.826
8 Norris McLaren 1:43.018 0.903
9 Ocon Alpine 1:43.020 0.905
10 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:43.130 1.015
11 Hamilton Mercedes 1:43.156 1.041
12 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:43.220 1.105
13 Ricciardo McLaren 1:43.298 1.183
14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:43.812 1.697
15 Vettel Aston Martin 1:43.881 1.766
16 Bottas Mercedes 1:44.184 2.069
17 Russell Williams 1:44.557 2.442
18 Mazepin Haas 1:45.563 3.448
19 Schumacher Haas 1:46.095 3.980
20 Latifi Williams 1:46.983 4.868

