Site logo

Emilia Romagna GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
16/04/2021

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Pirelli Gran Premio dell Emilia Romagna.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:16.564 143.428 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:16.605 0.041
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:16.622 0.058
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:16.796 0.232
5 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:16.888 0.324
6 Sainz Ferrari 1:16.888 0.324
7 Alonso Alpine 1:17.457 0.893
8 Stroll Aston Martin 1:17.489 0.925
9 Latifi Williams 1:17.739 1.175
10 Ricciardo McLaren 1:17.769 1.205
11 Russell Williams 1:17.866 1.302
12 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:17.883 1.319
13 Norris McLaren 1:17.935 1.371
14 Vettel Aston Martin 1:17.984 1.420
15 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:18.058 1.494
16 Perez Red Bull 1:18.228 1.664
17 Ocon Alpine 1:18.360 1.796
18 Mazepin Haas 1:18.823 2.259
19 Schumacher Haas 1:19.480 2.916
20 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:19.781 3.217

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms