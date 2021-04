Imola session times moved back one hour

The times of the three practice sessions and qualifying at Imola this weekend have been moved back one hour out of respect to Prince Philip's funeral.

The times of the three practice sessions and qualifying at Imola this weekend have been moved back one hour out of respect to Prince Philip's funeral that takes place on Saturday 17th April.

As a mark of respect for the Royal funeral, qualifying will be moved to avoid a clash with the service.

This means qualifying will take place between 14:00 - 15:00 CET (12:00 - 13:00 GMT).

As a result FP3 will move to 11:00 - 12:00 CET (09:00 - 10:00 GMT) in order to comply with the regulations that state qualifying must be 120 minutes after FP3.

On Friday FP2 will move to 14:30 - 15:30 CET (12:30 - 13:30 GMT) and FP1 will move to 11:00 - 12:00 CET (09:00 - 10:00 GMT) due to the rules requiring those sessions to be separated by at least two and a half hours and FP3 needing to start no less than nineteen hours after the end of FP2.

The race will still go ahead as planned at 15:00 CET (13:00 GMT).

There will be a minute of silence ahead of qualifying as an opportunity for people to show their respect.