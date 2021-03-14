Site logo

Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri dominate test mileage

NEWS STORY
14/03/2021

If mileage is king in pre-season testing, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo have plenty to smile about as Day 3 comes to a close.

Over the course of the three days, the twenty-one drivers representing ten teams completed 12,526 miles (20,159 kms) at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Pierre Gasly completed the most laps (237), over the course of three sessions, while Kimi Raikkonen was second up, completing 229 laps, 166 of them today.

Ignoring test driver Roy Nissany, who completed just 83 laps, Sebastian Vettel has just 117 to his credit.

AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo both completed 422 laps while Mercedes, with 304, completed the least and Aston Martin just ten more.

As it supplies no less than four team it is unsurprising that Mercedes engines completed the most laps (1,318), compared to Ferrari which supplies three teams and Honda just two.

Driver Test Mileage

Driver Team Laps Miles Kms
Gasly AlphaTauri 237 797.0 1282.6
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 229 770.1 1239.3
Mazepin Haas 213 716.3 1152.7
Leclerc Ferrari 212 712.9 1147.3
Alonso Alpine 206 692.8 1114.9
Verstappen Red Bull 203 682.7 1098.6
Stroll Aston Martin 197 662.5 1066.1
Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 193 649.0 1044.5
Sainz Ferrari 192 645.7 1039.1
Ocon Alpine 190 639.0 1028.3
Tsunoda AlphaTauri 185 622.1 1001.2
Schumacher Haas 181 608.7 979.6
Ricciardo McLaren 173 581.8 936.3
Perez Red Bull 166 558.2 898.4
Russell Williams 158 531.3 855.1
Hamilton Mercedes 154 517.9 833.4
Norris McLaren 154 517.9 833.4
Bottas Mercedes 150 504.4 811.8
Latifi Williams 132 443.9 714.4
Vettel Aston Martin 117 393.5 633.2
Nissany Williams 83 279.1 449.2

Team Test Mileage

Team Laps Miles Kms
Alfa 422 1419.1 2283.8
AlphaTauri 422 1419.1 2283.8
Ferrari 404 1358.6 2186.4
Alpine 396 1331.7 2143.1
Haas 394 1325.0 2132.3
Williams 373 1254.4 2018.6
Red Bull 369 1240.9 1997.0
McLaren 327 1099.7 1769.7
Aston Martin 314 1056.0 1699.3
Mercedes 304 1022.3 1645.2

Engine Manufacturer Test Mileage

Engine Manufacturer Laps Miles Kms
Mercedes 1318 4432.3 7132.9
Ferrari 1220 4102.7 6602.5
Honda 791 2660.1 4280.8
Renault 396 1331.7 2143.1

