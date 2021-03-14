Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri dominate test mileage

If mileage is king in pre-season testing, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo have plenty to smile about as Day 3 comes to a close.

Over the course of the three days, the twenty-one drivers representing ten teams completed 12,526 miles (20,159 kms) at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Pierre Gasly completed the most laps (237), over the course of three sessions, while Kimi Raikkonen was second up, completing 229 laps, 166 of them today.

Ignoring test driver Roy Nissany, who completed just 83 laps, Sebastian Vettel has just 117 to his credit.

AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo both completed 422 laps while Mercedes, with 304, completed the least and Aston Martin just ten more.

As it supplies no less than four team it is unsurprising that Mercedes engines completed the most laps (1,318), compared to Ferrari which supplies three teams and Honda just two.

Driver Test Mileage

Team Test Mileage

Team Laps Miles Kms Alfa 422 1419.1 2283.8 AlphaTauri 422 1419.1 2283.8 Ferrari 404 1358.6 2186.4 Alpine 396 1331.7 2143.1 Haas 394 1325.0 2132.3 Williams 373 1254.4 2018.6 Red Bull 369 1240.9 1997.0 McLaren 327 1099.7 1769.7 Aston Martin 314 1056.0 1699.3 Mercedes 304 1022.3 1645.2

