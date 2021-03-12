Test Times: Bahrain 12-03

Today's times from the Bahrain International Circuit, as the first day of pre-season testing comes to a close.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap Verstappen Red Bull C3 139 1:30.674 133.516 mph Norris McLaren C3 46 1:30.889 0.215 Ocon Alpine C4 129 1:31.146 0.472 Stroll Aston Martin PRO 46 1:31.782 1.108 Sainz Ferrari C3 57 1:31.919 1.245 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo C3 68 1:31.945 1.271 Ricciardo McLaren C2 45 1:32.203 1.529 Gasly AlphaTauri C3 74 1:32.231 1.557 Tsunoda AlphaTauri C2 37 1:32.727 2.053 Hamilton Mercedes C2 42 1:32.912 2.238 Leclerc Ferrari C3 59 1:33.242 2.568 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo C3 63 1:33.320 2.646 Vettel Aston Martin PRO 51 1:33.742 3.068 Nissany Williams C3 83 1:34.789 4.115 Mazepin Haas C3 70 1:34.798 4.124 Schumacher Haas C2 15 1:36.127 5.453 Bottas Mercedes C2 6 1:36.850 6.176

