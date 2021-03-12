Site logo

Test Times: Bahrain 12-03

NEWS STORY
12/03/2021

Today's times from the Bahrain International Circuit, as the first day of pre-season testing comes to a close.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap
Verstappen Red Bull C3 139 1:30.674 133.516 mph
Norris McLaren C3 46 1:30.889 0.215
Ocon Alpine C4 129 1:31.146 0.472
Stroll Aston Martin PRO 46 1:31.782 1.108
Sainz Ferrari C3 57 1:31.919 1.245
Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo C3 68 1:31.945 1.271
Ricciardo McLaren C2 45 1:32.203 1.529
Gasly AlphaTauri C3 74 1:32.231 1.557
Tsunoda AlphaTauri C2 37 1:32.727 2.053
Hamilton Mercedes C2 42 1:32.912 2.238
Leclerc Ferrari C3 59 1:33.242 2.568
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo C3 63 1:33.320 2.646
Vettel Aston Martin PRO 51 1:33.742 3.068
Nissany Williams C3 83 1:34.789 4.115
Mazepin Haas C3 70 1:34.798 4.124
Schumacher Haas C2 15 1:36.127 5.453
Bottas Mercedes C2 6 1:36.850 6.176

Check out our Day 1 pre-season test gallery from Bahrain, here.

