Morning times from Bahrain - Friday

12/03/2021

Morning Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap
Ricciardo McLaren C2 45 1:32.203 131.302 mph
Gasly AlphaTauri C3 73 1:32.231 0.028
Verstappen Red Bull C2 60 1:32.245 0.042
Ocon Alpine C3 55 1:32.959 0.756
Leclerc Ferrari C3 59 1:33.242 1.039
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo C3 63 1:33.320 1.117
Vettel Aston Martin PRO 50 1:33.742 1.539
Nissany Williams C3 39 1:34.789 2.586
Schumacher Haas C2 14 1:36.127 3.924
Bottas Mercedes C2 6 1:36.850 4.647

