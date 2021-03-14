Site logo

Test Times: Bahrain 14-03

NEWS STORY
14/03/2021

Today's times from the Bahrain International Circuit, as the final day of pre-season testing comes to a close.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap
Verstappen Red Bull C4 64 1:28.960 136.098 mph
Tsunoda AlphaTauri C5 91 1:29.053 0.093
Sainz Ferrari C4 79 1:29.611 0.651
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo C5 166 1:29.766 0.806
Hamilton Mercedes C5 54 1:30.025 1.065
Russell Williams C5 158 1:30.117 1.157
Ricciardo McLaren C4 76 1:30.144 1.184
Perez Red Bull C4 49 1:30.187 1.227
Alonso Alpine C4 78 1:30.318 1.358
Leclerc Ferrari C3 80 1:30.486 1.526
Norris McLaren C3 56 1:30.661 1.701
Gasly AlphaTauri C4 76 1:30.828 1.868
Ocon Alpine C3 61 1:31.310 2.350
Mazepin Haas C4 67 1:31.531 2.571
Schumacher Haas C3 78 1:32.053 3.093
Bottas Mercedes C2 86 1:32.406 3.446
Vettel Aston Martin C3 56 1:35.041 6.081
Stroll Aston Martin C3 80 1:36.100 7.140

Best Times To Date

Date Driver Team Tyres Time Gap
14-Mar Verstappen Red Bull C4 1:28.960 136.098 mph
14-Mar Tsunoda AlphaTauri C5 1:29.053 0.093
14-Mar Sainz Ferrari C4 1:29.611 0.651
14-Mar Raikkonen Alfa Romeo C5 1:29.766 0.806
14-Mar Hamilton Mercedes C5 1:30.025 1.065
14-Mar Russell Williams C5 1:30.117 1.157
14-Mar Ricciardo McLaren C4 1:30.144 1.184
14-Mar Perez Red Bull C4 1:30.187 1.227
13-Mar Bottas Mercedes C5 1:30.289 1.329
14-Mar Alonso Alpine C4 1:30.318 1.358
13-Mar Gasly AlphaTauri C5 1:30.413 1.453
13-Mar Stroll Aston Martin C5 1:30.460 1.500
14-Mar Leclerc Ferrari C3 1:30.486 1.526
13-Mar Norris McLaren C4 1:30.586 1.626
14-Mar Norris McLaren C3 1:30.661 1.701
12-Mar Verstappen Red Bull C3 1:30.674 1.714
13-Mar Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo C5 1:30.760 1.800
11-Mar Gasly AlphaTauri C4 1:30.828 1.868
13-Mar Leclerc Ferrari C5 1:30.886 1.926
12-Mar Ocon Alpine C4 1:31.146 2.186
14-Mar Ocon Alpine C3 1:31.310 2.350
14-Mar Mazepin Haas C4 1:31.531 2.571
13-Mar Latifi Williams C4 1:31.672 2.712
13-Mar Perez Red Bull C2 1:31.682 2.722
12-Mar Stroll Aston Martin PRO 1:31.782 2.822
12-Mar Sainz Ferrari C3 1:31.919 2.959
12-Mar Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo C3 1:31.945 2.985
14-Mar Schumacher Haas C3 1:32.053 3.093
12-Mar Ricciardo McLaren C2 1:32.203 3.243
13-Mar Ricciardo McLaren C3 1:32.215 3.255
12-Mar Gasly AlphaTauri C3 1:32.231 3.271
13-Mar Alonso Alpine C2 1:32.339 3.379
14-Mar Bottas Mercedes C2 1:32.406 3.446
13-Mar Tsunoda AlphaTauri C4 1:32.684 3.724
12-Mar Tsunoda AlphaTauri C2 1:32.727 3.767
13-Mar Schumacher Haas C4 1:32.883 3.923
12-Mar Hamilton Mercedes C2 1:32.912 3.952
12-Mar Raikkonen Alfa Romeo C3 1:33.320 4.360
12-Mar Vettel Aston Martin PRO 1:33.742 4.782
12-Mar Nissany Williams C3 1:34.789 5.829
12-Mar Mazepin Haas C3 1:34.798 5.838
14-Mar Vettel Aston Martin C3 1:35.041 6.081
14-Mar Stroll Aston Martin C3 1:36.100 7.140
12-Mar Schumacher Haas C2 1:36.127 7.167



LATEST IMAGES

