Test Times: Bahrain 14-03

Today's times from the Bahrain International Circuit, as the final day of pre-season testing comes to a close.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap Verstappen Red Bull C4 64 1:28.960 136.098 mph Tsunoda AlphaTauri C5 91 1:29.053 0.093 Sainz Ferrari C4 79 1:29.611 0.651 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo C5 166 1:29.766 0.806 Hamilton Mercedes C5 54 1:30.025 1.065 Russell Williams C5 158 1:30.117 1.157 Ricciardo McLaren C4 76 1:30.144 1.184 Perez Red Bull C4 49 1:30.187 1.227 Alonso Alpine C4 78 1:30.318 1.358 Leclerc Ferrari C3 80 1:30.486 1.526 Norris McLaren C3 56 1:30.661 1.701 Gasly AlphaTauri C4 76 1:30.828 1.868 Ocon Alpine C3 61 1:31.310 2.350 Mazepin Haas C4 67 1:31.531 2.571 Schumacher Haas C3 78 1:32.053 3.093 Bottas Mercedes C2 86 1:32.406 3.446 Vettel Aston Martin C3 56 1:35.041 6.081 Stroll Aston Martin C3 80 1:36.100 7.140

Best Times To Date