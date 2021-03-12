First blood to Red Bull

Early days, but Red Bull's RB16B has pace and reliability as Max Verstappen tops the timesheets and completes the most laps as testing gets underway.

Yes, yes, yes, we don't know the fuel loads or tyre strategy, but Red Bull will be heading into its debrief this evening feeling a lot happier that its Mercedes counterparts.

Though conditions were good this morning, albeit a little blustery, by the afternoon the track was engulfed in a sandstorm, which left the track surface like a skating rink and visibility at a minimum.

While Mercedes was frustrated by a gear shift change this morning and sand and poor handling in the afternoon, Max Verstappen quietly got on with the job in hand, completing 139 laps and setting the best time of the day.

The day was not without its problems for the Dutchman, who had a spin and a couple of minor offs earlier, but this appeared to be more about the conditions than any significant issue with the car.

It was a good day also for McLaren, with Daniel Ricciardo topping the timesheets this morning and Lando Norris finishing second this afternoon, the Woking pair completing 91 laps between them.

For the most part it was a trouble-free day for the team, which is now powered by Mercedes, though a late off following a lock-up from Norris led to the deployment of the VSC.

Like Verstappen and Red Bull, Esteban Ocon had a solid day in the Alpine, the Frenchman completing 129 laps and posting a best time just 0.472s off the pace.

Lance Stroll spent most of the afternoon propping up the timesheets as he persisted with the same set of hard tyres, but when he finally made the switch to Pirelli's prototype rubber he improved to fourth.

This morning, teammate Sebastian Vettel set his best time on the prototype, the German finishing 13th overall.

The day was not without its problems for the Silverstone-based outfit, with Vettel stopping at the end of the pitlane with an unspecified issue earlier and Stroll missing the first ninety minutes of this afternoon's running. Nevertheless between them they completed 97 laps.

Ferrari new boy, Carlos Sainz was the quicker of the Scuderia's drivers, who between them completed 116 laps.

Leclerc had an issue shortly before lunch which resulted in him stopping on track and thus bringing out the red flag. The knock-on effect was that Sainz missed the first hour of running in the afternoon.

However, the team is under no illusions that it is going to be targeting Mercedes or Red Bull any time soon, and at this stage is merely keen to leave the nightmare of 2020 well and truly in the past. Though reliability might be an issue, Sainz appeared to show that the SF21 has pace.

With Kimi Raikkonen on the pace this morning, this afternoon teammate Antonio Giovinazzi claimed sixth overall, albeit 1.2s off the pace.

Completing 131 laps in total, the Alfa Romeo C41 has reliability but appeared, certainly in Raikkonen's hands, to be a bit of a handful.

The AlphaTauri pair finished the day 8th and 9th, and though the Faenza outfit only completed 111 laps in total, both drivers appeared content with their day's work.

On paper, 10th and 17th (of 17) might look to be a nightmare scenario for Mercedes, indeed commentators we shall not name are already suggesting the team is struggling.

Yes, the world champions could have done without the gear shift issue that necessitated a gearbox change this morning and restricted Valtteri Bottas to just 6 laps, but not for nothing are they world champions... seven successive times over.

This afternoon Hamilton was unhappy with his pedals and subsequently complained of a loose mirror, and though he experienced a number of offs - including three on successive laps - at one stage, when the track surface appeared to be at its worst, he was clearly having the time of his life, as he had the W12 positively dancing.

Despite the question mark as to what exactly he is doing in the car, certainly for a whole day, Roy Nissany gave a good account of himself, staying out of trouble and completing 83 laps.

Furthermore, finishing ahead of both Haas drivers - and Bottas - must surely give George Russell and Nicholas Latifi hope for the remaining days of the test.

Like Bottas earlier, Mick Schumacher had an issue that necessitated a change of gearbox and consequently the German only completed 15 laps.

In the afternoon, Nikita Mazepin put another 70 laps on the VF-21 and despite a scare at T11, the Russian kept out of trouble.

That said, early days or not, the Haas is clearly off the pace, and with no updates expected in the coming months the pair face a tough year ahead.

Moving forwards, while the likes of Mercedes will be focussing on reliability, let's hope that the wind doesn't compromise running again tomorrow. That said, watching Hamilton was worth the price of admission alone.

