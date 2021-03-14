Site logo

Morning times from Bahrain - Sunday

14/03/2021

This morning's times from the Bahrain International Circuit, the final day of pre-season testing.

Morning Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap
Perez Red Bull C4 49 1:30.187 134.237 mph
Leclerc Ferrari C3 80 1:30.486 0.299
Norris McLaren C3 56 1:30.661 0.474
Gasly AlphaTauri C4 76 1:30.828 0.641
Ocon Alpine C3 61 1:31.310 1.123
Schumacher Haas C3 78 1:32.053 1.866
Bottas Mercedes C3 86 1:32.406 2.219
Russell Williams C2 77 1:32.731 2.544
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo C2 91 1:35.274 5.087
Stroll Aston Martin C3 80 1:36.100 5.913

