Saturday timesheets don't tell the full story

While Valtteri Bottas tops the timesheets on the second day of testing, the truth is that, unlike McLaren and Red Bull, Mercedes has yet to impress.

On paper it will appear that it's business as usual as a Mercedes driver tops the timesheets at close of play. However, other than the fact that the gap to runner-up, Pierre Gasly was only 0.124s, the fact is that the Finn's best lap was set on the softest tyre in Pirelli's range, and even then the performance was hardly convincing.

As ever the world champions have yet to show their hand, but the fact is that, all things considered, Mercedes appears to be making heavy going of testing and really hasn't appeared to grab the (Red) bull by the horns.

True, other that Hamilton's off this morning and a moment of overenthusiasm from Bottas this afternoon, it's been a trouble-free day for the world champions who completed 116 laps in total. But like a seagull - assuming you've seen one take flight - the world champions appear to be taking forever to get off the ground.

After yesterday's sandstorm, today's much improved conditions allowed the teams to ramp it up a notch and this afternoon we finally saw some pace, courtesy of the red-banded rubber, while race sims also became the order of the day.

Impressive yesterday, AlphaTauri continues to shine, with Pierre Gasly finishing second to Bottas and only 0.124s behind. With Yuki Tsunoda in action this morning, between them the Faenza pair completed an impressive 144 laps, the AT02 looking like it will be up for the midfield battle that lies ahead.

At one point we saw Gasly following Latifi, the Frenchman seemingly unable to nail the Williams. However, it soon became clear that he was merely trying to understand how the AT02 reacts in dirty air. Indeed, once the 'experiment' was completed he left the Canadian for dead.

While gearbox gremlins sidelined Sebastian Vettel earlier, there were no such issues this afternoon for Lance Stroll, the Canadian finishing a strong third on the timesheets.

McLaren continues to shine, and though it is still far too early to be making predictions could we be about to witness the Woking outfit giving Red Bull and Mercedes a hard time?

This morning Daniel Ricciardo set the pace, having done so yesterday, while this afternoon Lando Norris was just 0.297s off the pace despite using slightly harder rubber than the three drivers who went quicker.

One of the stars of the day has to be Antonio Giovinazzi and Alfa Romeo, the Italian completing 125 laps on his way to posting the fifth best time of the day.

Again, it's too early to be making assumptions, but on the evidence thus far Alfa Romeo appears to have made a better job of things over the winter than Ferrari.

Though the SF21 appeared reliable today neither Carlos Sainz or Charles Leclerc seems to trust the car, which looks skittish to put it mildly.

If Roy Nissany impressed yesterday - and to be honest he did - how about Nicholas Latifi and Williams today. The Canadian completed the most laps (132) and at one stage was trading fastest sector times with the midfield runners.

Having been shadowed by Gasly earlier in the afternoon, Latifi was subsequently hounded by another Honda-powered driver, Sergio Perez. In this instance however, as the Mexican pulled out from behind the Williams on the main straight, his engine cover exploded as air got underneath, littering the track with debris and causing a red flag.

With Latifi having made a few minor mistakes today, it is going to be interesting to see how George Russell performs tomorrow when we should get a better picture of where Williams stands in the pecking order.

Red Bull is one of the few teams that opted to give its drivers a full day of running, and with Max Verstappen having first dibs on the RB16B yesterday, today it was Perez' turn.

Other than his exploding engine cover the Mexican kept a low profile, completing 117 laps over the course of the day.

The Austrian team opted not to try the softs, preferring to keep its power dry. However, there is no mistaking the quiet air of confidence that surrounds the team.

Back in F1 following a two-year hiatus, Fernando Alonso opted to maintain a low profile today, quietly getting on with the job. Sticking with the harder tyres in the Pirelli range, the Spaniard completed 128 laps - the second most today - on his way to posting the tenth best time of the day, albeit 0.5s off Perez' best on the same rubber.

Between them the Haas pair completed 164 laps, but even on the C4s neither was able to get within less than 2s of the main pace-setters.

The day was not without its incidents for the pair either, with Schumacher caught out by a 'slow off the mark' front jack-man and Mazepin involved in minor moments with both Hamilton and Giovinazzi, in both case the Russian compromised by his rivals traveling slowly on the racing line.

As ever, though we can read so much into the times thanks to the tyre compounds we don't know the fuel loads, and even then the times can vary depending on how old the tyres were.

However, all in all, Red Bull, McLaren and AlphaTauri continue to look good, Alfa Romeo and Williams could spring a surprise, Ferrari and Haas look set to disappoint, while Mercedes, Aston Martin and Alpine have yet to show their hands.