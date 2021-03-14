Verstappen serves notice

Forever talking down their chances, for once Mercedes might genuinely have something to worry about as Max Verstappen and Red Bull end testing on a high.

With monotonous regularity we have become used to various members of the Mercedes team talking down their chances, portraying themselves as underdogs whilst the poles, wins and titles mount up.

However, following a far from convincing pre-season test that saw rivals Red Bull take a clear step forward, for once the world champions might genuinely have something to worry about.

As the clock ticked down this evening and Lewis Hamilton struggled to get within a second of Verstappen's pace, the Dutchman traded fastest times with AlphaTauri rookie Yuki Tsunoda, suggesting that Honda has taken a major step forward in its final year as a manufacturer.

As ever, many questions remain unanswered, but while Mercedes has failed to convince at any stage over the past three days, Red Bull has quietly got on with the job in hand, demonstrating that it is prepared to fight for honours from the get-go rather than accept the usual game of catch-up.

As Verstappen traded best times with Tsunoda, on mediums, on a woefully scruffy lap, the RB16B looked brilliant, while his final flyer on C4s saw the Dutchman go quickest in the second sector, the most demanding part of the Bahrain track.

Sister outfit AlphaTauri has looked strong from the outset, but today the Faenza outfit gave further insight into just how competitive it might be this year, something which should worry the likes of Ferrari and Aston Martin.

As for Tsunoda, did someone forget to tell him that he's a rookie? Make no mistake, this little guy isn't on board as part of a sweetener to keep Honda happy, he is clearly the real deal, and shaping up to be a genuine star.

Around an hour into the afternoon, Tsunoda lost the AlphaTauri in Turn 7, almost collecting Kimi Raikkonen in the process. Replays suggest that he could have been caught out by the dirty air as he prepared to pass the Finn, but despite the hairy moment the Japanese youngster was the epitome of calm.

Despite the fact that Carlos Sainz finished third overall, the SF21 isn't fooling anyone, while the engine might have improved the car is unstable and its drivers don't appear to have confidence in it.

If AlphaTauri - and even Alfa Romeo - have made the improvement that it would appear they have, the Maranello outfit could be in for another torrid season.

Though Lewis Hamilton missed the first hour of this afternoon's session, Mercedes was keen to play this down to carrying out the usual check list. However, with the screens in place outside the garage, which is only allowed if the floor of the car has been removed, one has to be a little sceptical.

Other than the question of reliability, the Mercedes looks a genuine handful, and while we don't know about fuel loads the car appears to be lacking outright pace.

In the same way Vettel hasn't forgotten how to drive, so Mercedes hasn't forgotten how to win, however one wonders if the German team is ruing the fact that it didn't take advantage of the filming day rule to iron out a few of the niggles before things got serious.

If somebody has forgotten to tell Tsunoda that he's a rookie, has someone also forgotten to tell Kimi Raikkonen that he's the 'old man' of the 2021 grid.

Today the veteran completed a staggering 166 laps - more than anyone else and just a couple short of three race distances - whilst posting the fourth best time of the day.

We don't expect the Alfa Romeo to be challenging for wins, but recalling Kimi's performance at Monza last year, give him a decent car and a sniff of a few points and the Iceman doesn't need to be told twice.

A similarly solid performance from George Russell who completed an equally impressive 158 laps. We're not expecting Williams to have taken that big a step, but could the Grove outfit be on the verge of a return to the midfield?

Like a number of rivals it has kept its nose clean this week and quietly got on with the job, and while there isn't the same air of confidence that surrounds Red Bull and McLaren there does appear to be a feeling that the team is slowly finding its feet again.

As for McLaren, again, like Williams, this multi-title winning outfit that has known bad times in recent years, is quietly getting on with the job, keeping out of the spotlight and focussing on the job in hand.

Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo have both looked good throughout the three days and there is a genuine air of confidence within the Woking squad.

Talking of veterans, Fernando Alonso shows no sign of 'ring rust' and in the Alpine A521 he finally has a car with which he might be able to cause some trouble.

The French team has undergone a branding overhaul over the winter, and in many ways the entire operation appears to have moved forward, further adding to the anticipation of a frantic midfield battle over the course of the year.

As was the case on Friday and again yesterday, everything we've seen suggests that the Haas pair are in for a tough year. The aero rules necessitated changes to the car, but other than that the VF-21 remains the ill handling beast Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen had to put up with last year. Unlike some, the American team doesn’t appear to have been holding back, for we fear that this is as good as it gets.

And then there's Aston Martin. Last year the team was making headlines due to the similarity to the Mercedes, this time around, now that we've got used to the livery and the name, there's very little to say.

To say the test has been disappointing for the team would be an understatement, while Sebastian Vettel, who lost much of the afternoon due to a turbo pressure boost, will have even more reason to keep his cap on.

Is it pure coincidence that the team that is working so closely with Mercedes is going through a similarly tough time.

Over the coming days, as we prepare for the season opener, readers will be bombarded with 'what we've learned' headlines, when in fact, because of the nature of the best that is F1, we have learned very little.

Fact is, as we said earlier, Mercedes has not forgotten how to build championship winning cars, so let's assume the Brackley team is 'up there', however, expect Red Bull to be 'on it' from the outset, with McLaren the most likely outfit to be there to collect whatever is left on the table.

Alpine and Alpha Tauri look to be next up, while Aston Martin and Ferrari are very much debatable possibly even susceptible to an Alfa Romeo charge.

Williams remains a dark horse, while the worry over whether its livery is legal appears to be the last of Haas' concerns.

All in all an entertaining test, and if that brief period when Max and Yuki traded best times was a portent of what might be... bring it on.