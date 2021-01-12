Site logo

F1 confirms revised schedule

12/01/2021

F1 has today confirmed that the 2021 season will get underway in Bahrain before heading to Imola, while Melbourne will host its race in November.

"The ongoing situation regarding COVID-19 has meant it is not feasible to begin the season in Melbourne," said Formula One Management in a statement, "but the good news is that the Australian Grand Prix will now take place from the 18th - 21st November following an agreement between Formula 1 and the Australian authorities that shows the importance of the race in Australia to Formula 1 and our partners in Melbourne".

Due to the ongoing travel restrictions in place the 2021 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place on its planned date. Discussions with the promoter and authorities in China are ongoing with the potential to reschedule the race later in the season if possible.

With the scheduled date not being feasible for China, Imola will return to the Formula 1 calendar on the revised date of 18th April. The TBC race in the calendar will be announced in due course and will take place on the new date of 2nd May. Pitpass understands that it will soon be confirmed that this slot will in fact be given to Portimao.

All revisions are subject to World Motor Sport Council approval.

"As a result of these changes the number of races for 2021 will remain at 23," said FOM, "which is the largest ever Formula 1 calendar and we look forward to delivering this season through close collaboration with all our promoters.

"The season will start a week later than planned and end a week later with our season finale in Abu Dhabi. As stated previously, we expect fans to return to the grandstands and our exclusive Paddock Club for the 2021 season. We will continue to work closely with our promoters and partners to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 situation and look forward to the start of the season in March."

"It has been a busy start to the year at Formula 1 and we are pleased to confirm that the number of races planned for the season remains unchanged," said Stefano Domenicali. "The global pandemic has not yet allowed life to return to normal, but we showed in 2020 that we can race safely as the first international sport to return and we have the experience and plans in place to deliver on our season.

"It is great news that we have already been able to agree a rescheduled date for the Australian Grand Prix in November. We know our fans will be looking forward to the return of Formula 1 after the winter break and our revised season opener in Bahrain. Obviously, the virus situation remains fluid, but we have the experience from last season with all our partners and promoters to adapt accordingly and safely in 2021."

Revised Schedule

Date Race Circuit
28-Mar Bahrain Sakhir
18-Apr Italy Imola*
02-May TBC TBC
09-May Spain Barcelona
23-May Monaco Monaco
06-Jun Azerbaijan Baku
13-Jun Canada Montreal
27-Jun France Le Castellet
04-Jul Austria Spielberg
18-Jul Great Britain Silverstone
01-Aug Hungary Budapest
29-Aug Belgium Spa Francorchamps
05-Sep Netherlands Zandvoort
12-Sep Italy Monza
26-Sep Russia Sochi
03-Oct Singapore Singapore
10-Oct Japan Suzuka
24-Oct USA Austin
31-Oct Mexico Mexico City
07-Nov Brazil Sao Paulo
21-Nov Australia Melbourne*
05-Dec Saudi Arabia Jeddah**
12-Dec Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

* Revisions to calendar are subject to World Motor Sport Council approval

** Subject to circuit homologation

