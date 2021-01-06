Bahrain to host pre-season test?

As F1 prepares to release the first details of a revised 2021 schedule, Bahrain looks set to host the three-day pre-season test.

As F1 bosses discuss the fate of the proposed season opener in Melbourne, the ongoing uncertainty over the pandemic looks set to cause a rescheduling of the three-day pre-season test also.

The test, originally scheduled for the 2 - 4 March, was due to take place at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya after the teams rejected the original proposal to hold the test in Bahrain.

Though pre-season testing has been held in Bahrain previously, and has since hosted in-season testing, the teams were unhappy at plans to hold the test in the desert in terms of the logistics involved should spares or updates be required.

However, with the first race now looking likely to take place in Bahrain, the teams agree it would make perfect sense to hold the test there also.

Meanwhile, we hear that the first details of a revised schedule will be released in the coming days.

As widely anticipated, the revised schedule sees the season get underway in Bahrain before heading to either Portimao or Imola for the second race on 25 April, with China, like Australia almost certain to be postponed.