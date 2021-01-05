Melbourne: Decision looms

Discussions between the Australian Grand Prix officials, the government and F1 are "ongoing", as a decision is expected in coming weeks.

Amidst growing speculation that the scheduled season opener in Melbourne is to be postponed, it is confirmed that the event's promoters, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation are in discussions with the state government and F1.

"The Australian Grand Prix Corporation continues to work closely with the Victorian Government and Formula 1 on conditions and arrangements relating to the staging of the Grand Prix in Melbourne in 2021," an AGPC official told Speedcafe. "Further detail will be provided upon finalisation of arrangements with all parties in the coming weeks."

"Discussions between the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, the government and Formula One management about the Formula One calendar for 2021 are ongoing," added a spokesman for the Victoria state government.

"As part of those discussions, the government will continue to prioritise public health considerations while protecting our major events calendar."

On the other hand, there is no word from F1, the sport's official website not even mentioning the ongoing speculation, far less the talks that are "ongoing".

As England, home to seven of the F1 teams goes into another lockdown, Australia's external borders remain closed to non-residents and non-citizens, with few exceptions.

Unlike the UK, where arrivals are not even tested, in Australia there is a mandatory 14-day quarantine requirement for all arrivals.