Norris tests positive for COVID

McLaren has revealed that Lando Norris has tested positive for the coronavirus whilst holidaying in Dubai.

The news comes as speculation mounts over the season opener in Melbourne, F1 bosses currently in talks with both the race organisers and the Victoria government.

"McLaren can confirm that Lando Norris tested positive for covid-19 yesterday in Dubai, where he is currently on holiday ahead of a planned training camp," said the Woking outfit in a brief statement.

"After recognising a loss of taste and smell, he was tested immediately and informed the team. In line with local regulations, he is now self-isolating at his hotel for 14 days. He is currently feeling well and reports no other symptoms."

The news means that Norris is the fourth driver to test positive, after both Racing Point drivers were forced to miss races, as was the case with Lewis Hamilton who missed the Sakhir event.

Ironically, it was the discovery that a member of the McLaren squad had tested positive in Melbourne last year that led to the British team withdrawing from the event, a move that kick-started the eventual postponement of the event just hours before the cars were due to hit the track for FP1.