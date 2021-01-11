Site logo

Alonso's return will be positive for F1

NEWS STORY
11/01/2021

Former F1 driver, Pedro de la Rosa believes that the return of countryman Fernando Alonso will be positive for the sport.

The Spaniard, who contested 107 Grands Prix between 1999 and 2012 for Arrows, Prost, Jaguar, McLaren, Sauber and HRT, even tips Alonso for another title.

"He loves Formula 1," says the Spaniard in a new documentary about the two-time world champion who returns to the grid this season with Alpine.

"These last few years away from the sport have made him appreciate F1," he added. "His return is going to be very positive for F1 in general, not just for him, he can win the world championship again!

"In Spain he has created an excitement around the sport, it all used to be a bit sad before Alonso appeared. People used to be completely indifferent to it because there wasn't a Spaniard who was winning."

Alonso, who topped the timesheets at last month's Young Driver Test, is not the only reason interest in Spain is building ahead of the new season, for at Ferrari, Carlos Sainz joins Charles Leclerc, thereby becoming the first Spaniard to race for the Scuderia since... Alonso in 2014.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by F1nerd, 35 minutes ago

"It will be great to see him back, being a long term fan of his I would love to see him do well. Hope Alpine give him the car to get the job done."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms