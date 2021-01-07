Suzuki's Davide Brivio linked with Alpine move

Suzuki's MotoGP team boss, Davide Brivio has left the Japanese outfit and is understood to be joining the Alpine F1 team.

After 8 years at the helm of Team Suzuki Ecstar as team manager, today Davide Brivio and Suzuki announced an end to their collaboration.

The Italian has been a feature of the MotoGP paddock for more than 20 years and has been involved with Suzuki since 2013.

He held the position of team manager when Suzuki embarked on its MotoGP project, and has remained in place throughout its rise to success, which was topped off by the world championship crown achieved by Joan Mir, and the Teams' Championship title for Team Suzuki Ecstar.

At a time the Italian is linked with a role at Alpine, Suzuki, in announcing his departure, would only say that he "wishes to pursue new challenges in his professional and personal life, away from MotoGP".

"A new professional challenge and opportunity suddenly came to me and in the end I decided to take it," said Brivio. "It has been a difficult decision. The hardest part will be to leave this fabulous group of people, whom I started this project with when Suzuki rejoined the championship.

"It's hard to say goodbye also to all the people who have arrived over the years to create this great team," he added. "I feel sad from this point of view, but at the same time I feel a lot of motivation for this new challenge - which was the key when I had to decide between renewing my contract with Suzuki or starting a completely new experience.

"Achieving a MotoGP title is something that will remain in the Suzuki history books and it will always have a special place in my life memories. I would like to deeply thank all the Suzuki management for their trust and confidence in me, which they had since the beginning.

"I would like to thank every single member of our MotoGP group in Japan and at the track, all the Suzuki network, and of course all the riders who rode for the Team in this period, especially Joan and Alex who did a great 2020 season.

"Joan becoming World Champion was a dream come true for me and for all the people who worked hard and accompanied me on this magnificent journey. I wish the best to Team Suzuki MotoGP, I hope that the results in the future will be better and better and I will always be a Suzuki fan. Thanks very much Suzuki!"