F1 to be "all about energy" predicts Abiteboul

Alpine boss, Cyril Abiteboul believes that moving forward Formula One has the opportunity to play a "great role" in the future of energy technology.

With an eye on the new engine formula, currently scheduled for 2025/26, while already committed to introducing sustainable fuels the sport is also looking to once again become the proving ground for technology used on the road.

Governments worldwide are looking to phase out internal combustion engine powered by fossil fuels by the end of the decade, and with that in mind Alpine boss, Cyril Abiteboul believes F1 can be at the cutting edge.

"I think that there is a very interesting sort of area that is going to open for energy development," said the Frenchman. "I think Formula 1 will become a sport all about energy; what type of fuel do we want, what type of battery do we want to use also.

"I see that these things will be very important in terms of breakthrough for the industry and in my opinion, Formula 1 has a great role to play, to lead the way in that respect and clearly these things will have an impact, not just on the sport.

"It means not just on the automotive but frankly at the very large scale to really look forward, this type of contribution of Formula 1."

The engine manufacturers have already been sent the first batches of sustainable fuel in order for them to assess its suitability for the next generation of power units as the sport seeks to become carbon neutral from this year and net zero by 2030.

That said, there is already dissent in terms of when the new fuels should be introduced, with Mercedes and Red Bull calling for their planned introduction next season to be delayed.

"The FIA takes its responsibility in leading motor sport and mobility into a low carbon future to reduce the environmental impacts of our activities and contribute to a greener planet," said Jean Todt after the FIA approved the ambitious environmental strategy plan last month. "I'm glad that our Members Clubs approve our environmental strategy that is part of the Purpose Driven initiative focused on the societal contribution of our two pillars. By developing fuel made from bio waste that can power Formula 1, we are taking a new step forward. With the support of the world's leading energy companies, we can combine the best technological and environmental performance."

"Our top sustainability priority now is building a roadmap for the hybrid engine that reduces emissions and has a real world benefit for road cars," added F1 MD, Ross Brawn. "We believe we have the opportunity to do that with a next generation engine that combines hybrid technology with sustainable fuels."