Manufacturers receive first barrels of sustainable fuel

The FIA has revealed that F1's engine manufacturers have received their first barrels of sustainable fuel as the sport seeks to become carbon neutral from 2021 and net zero by 2030.

Based on a science-based target reduction plan aligned with the Paris Agreement 1,5 degree C objective, the commitment builds on the FIA's increasing efforts to reduce the environmental impact of motor sport and mobility by setting clear goals to accelerate this progress.

One of the most significant steps to achieving this goal has been the research, development, and production by the FIA's Technical Department of a 100 % sustainable fuel, developed to stringent F1 specifications, able to power F1 cars.

As a second-generation biofuel variety, meaning it is exclusively refined using bio-waste, not intended for human or animal consumption, the first barrels are now with F1's power unit manufacturers for testing and validation.

The objective is to demonstrate the technology works and to lead F1 suppliers to develop their own fuels, with the mandatory requirement of 100% sustainable fuels in F1 targeted by the introduction of the new powertrain architecture.

From 2021, other FIA championships, such as the European Truck Racing Championship, will also be able to use sustainable fuel.

"The FIA takes its responsibility in leading motor sport and mobility into a low carbon future to reduce the environmental impacts of our activities and contribute to a greener planet," said Jean Todt after the FIA approved the ambitious environmental strategy plan. "I'm glad that our Members Clubs approve our environmental strategy that is part of the Purpose Driven initiative focused on the societal contribution of our two pillars. By developing fuel made from bio waste that can power Formula 1, we are taking a new step forward. With the support of the world's leading energy companies, we can combine the best technological and environmental performance."

"The Environmental Strategy approved during the General Assembly week is key in consolidating FIA's commitment to a low-carbon future," added Felipe Calderon, Chairman of the FIA Environment and Sustainability Commission. "It will not only engage in a wide organisational effort to measure, reduce, offset and remove the emissions that result from its own activities -becoming carbon neutral from 2021 and net zero by 2030.

"The FIA will also take a leadership role, among other sports federations, in pushing for global climate action. This new strategy provides a whole framework to support its members in becoming more sustainable and build climate leadership themselves."

"Formula 1 has long served as platform for introducing next generation advancements in the automotive world," said Ross Brawn. "We are delighted by the momentum on sustainable fuels which perfectly aligns with our plan to be net zero carbon as a sport by 2030.

"Our top sustainability priority now is building a roadmap for the hybrid engine that reduces emissions and has a real world benefit for road cars. We believe we have the opportunity to do that with a next generation engine that combines hybrid technology with sustainable fuels."