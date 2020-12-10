F1 and FIA support Haas' reaction to Mazepin video

Formula 1 and the FIA have issued a joint statement on Nikita Mazepin, following the Russian's post on social media this week.

While Mazepin, who will race for Haas next season, has issued an apology in the wake of what Haas described as an 'abhorrent' post on Instagram, it remains to be seen what action the American team, indeed anyone will take.

"We strongly support the Haas F1 Team in its response to the recent inappropriate actions of its driver, Nikita Mazepin," read F1 and the FIA's joint statement.

“Mazepin has issued a public apology for his poor conduct and this matter will continue to be dealt with internally by the Haas F1 Team.

"The ethical principles and diverse and inclusive culture of our sport are of the utmost importance to the FIA and Formula 1."

So, what's the betting there's merely a slap on the wrist, if that?