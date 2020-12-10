Site logo

F1 and FIA support Haas' reaction to Mazepin video

NEWS STORY
10/12/2020

Formula 1 and the FIA have issued a joint statement on Nikita Mazepin, following the Russian's post on social media this week.

While Mazepin, who will race for Haas next season, has issued an apology in the wake of what Haas described as an 'abhorrent' post on Instagram, it remains to be seen what action the American team, indeed anyone will take.

"We strongly support the Haas F1 Team in its response to the recent inappropriate actions of its driver, Nikita Mazepin," read F1 and the FIA's joint statement.

“Mazepin has issued a public apology for his poor conduct and this matter will continue to be dealt with internally by the Haas F1 Team.

"The ethical principles and diverse and inclusive culture of our sport are of the utmost importance to the FIA and Formula 1."

So, what's the betting there's merely a slap on the wrist, if that?

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by noname33, 34 minutes ago

"Pitpass, what do you think should be done?"

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2020. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms