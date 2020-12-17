World Motor Sport Council confirms 23-date calendar for 2021

The World Motor Sport Council has approved the 23-date F1 schedule for 2021 originally presented last month.

With the future of the Brazilian round of the championship assured, only three question marks remain.

Other than the homologation of the proposed track in Jeddah that will host the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, agreement still has to be reached with the race promoter in Barcelona.

The April date originally set for the Vietnam Grand Prix is still open, with the talk in Abu Dhabi last weekend being that the slot could be given to Portimao, which proved popular with drivers and fans alike this year.

Yesterday's meeting of the World Motor Sport Council was hosted in Geneva by FIA President Jean Todt with FIA Deputy President for Sport Graham Stoker and WMSC members joining in a large majority via video conference from locations across the globe.

The World Council congratulated the entire Formula 1 community for its achievement of completing 17 events in the wake of the global pandemic, and Jean Todt thanked Formula 1 Chairman and CEO Chase Carey for his significant contributions to the sport since 2017 as he moves to the position of Non-Executive Chairman at the end of this year, while welcoming Stefano Domenicali as the new CEO.

Date Race Circuit 21-Mar Australia Melbourne 28-Mar Bahrain Sakhir 11-Apr China Shanghai 25-Apr TBC TBC 09-May Spain Barcelona** 23-May Monaco Monaco 06-Jun Azerbaijan Baku 13-Jun Canada Montreal 27-Jun France Le Castellet 04-Jul Austria Spielberg 18-Jul Great Britain Silverstone 01-Aug Hungary Budapest 29-Aug Belgium Spa Francorchamps 05-Sep Netherlands Zandvoort 12-Sep Italy Monza 26-Sep Russia Sochi 03-Oct Singapore Singapore 10-Oct Japan Suzuka 24-Oct USA Austin 31-Oct Mexico Mexico City 14-Nov Brazil Sao Paulo 28-Nov Saudi Arabia Jeddah* 05-Dec Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

* Subject to circuit homologation

** Subject to promoter agreement