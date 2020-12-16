Ilott named Ferrari reserve

Ferrari has named Callum Ilott as a reserve driver for the Scuderia in 2021.



The announcement was made at Tuesday's Young Driver Test in which the British youngster was appearing for Alfa Romeo, finishing 8th on the timesheets

22-year-old Ilott finished runner-up to fellow Ferrari Academy driver, Mick Schumacher in this year's F2 championship, falling short by 14 points despite three wins.

The youngster progressed to F2 via the usual route, the F3 European Championship with Carlin, Van Amersfoort Racing and Prema, then GP3, finishing 3rd in the 2018 championship with ART. In 2019 he moved up to F2 with Charouz before switching to UNI-Virtuosi.

Having been recruited to the Red Bull Junior Team in 2015 he was subsequently dropped, and was subsequently recruited to the Ferrari Driver Academy after finishing fourth in the 2017 European F3 Championship.

"I am very pleased to be joining Scuderia Ferrari as its test driver from next year," said Ilott. "I look forward to contributing to the work the team does on and off track, and to all of the new things I can learn by taking on this exciting new challenge. I will give my all to do a good job and gain as much experience as possible to continue making progress as a driver.

"I would like to thank the Ferrari Driver Academy and Scuderia Ferrari for this great opportunity and their support. It has been an honour to be part of their programme for the past three years and I am pleased to continue our journey together."

