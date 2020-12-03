Grosjean's wife thanks Ricciardo for 'replay' comments

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that Romain Grosjean's wife, Marion thanked him for his stance on the replays of her husband's crash.

Speaking after last Sunday's race, Ricciardo hit out at broadcasters for their insensitivity in showing seemingly endless replays of the horrific accident and the dramatic events that followed.

Claiming that the replays were "disgusting", Ricciardo said broadcasters were treating the coverage as though it was something out of "Hollywood".

Talking to reporters today, just four days later, it was clear he remains angry at the coverage.

"I guess my stance hasn't changed," admitted the Renault driver. "I felt like once they showed it once and then we'd obviously seen him jump out and get into the medical car, I felt like that was all we really needed to see.

"I felt like it was inconsiderate to his family," he continued, "but also it was a distraction because every time we'd go into the garage and try and find out what was happening, the only thing that was on was it seemed like endless replays.

"Trying to get the engineer's attention or the mechanics'... everyone was a little bit spaced out or rattled from it all, which is completely understandable.

"I bumped into Romain's wife, Marion and she appreciated my comments," he revealed, "and I think that's all the validation I needed.

"For me I was never really into crashes," said Ricciardo, who is to meet with F1 bosses to discuss his comments. "You get sent clips and, 'oh, did you see the crashes at the Indy 500 or something?'

"It was never really appealing to me, obviously. Some people love it. Some people love the debris everywhere, but I feel like I'm not ten years old any more. You know, you kind of grow out of that."

Asked about the meeting with F1 bosses, he said: "There was the offer and I will take that offer up today.

"After the race I was heated," he admitted, "but also I had to dissect my own race and I did not feel like it was the right time.

"So I will hear them out today and hear the reasons and go from there. So obviously I'm happy to hear and be educated.

"I do not have a mega suggestion," he admitted, "but I feel they could fill (the delay) with less flames and something else."