Tyre barrier installed at Grosjean crash site

As the FIA launches its investigation into the various aspects of the crash - the results of which should be made public in 6 - 8 weeks - it has carried out a number of tweaks to the Bahrain track.

Though this weekend's event takes place on the facility's outer track, the so-called oval, it incorporates part of the track used last weekend, including the infamous sport where Grosjean crashed.

Two rows of tyres and a conveyer belt have been installed to the right-hand side of the track between Turns 3 and 4, while the concrete blacks that were installed following the incident have been removed.

The tyre barrier on the right of Turn 9 has been will be extended and increased in depth to four rows of tyres with conveyer belt, while the right-hand kerb between Turns 8 and 9 has been removed in order to reduce the risk of cars becoming airborne.

Race Director, Michael Masi has also warned that drivers seeking to create a gap to the car in front should not slow at the back end of the circuit between Turns 4 and 9.

"During any practice session, any driver intending to create a gap in front of him in order to get a clear lap or on a cool down/in between lap should not attempt to do this from Turn 4 through to Turn 9," he warned. "Any driver seen to have done this will be reported to the Stewards as being in breach of Article 27.4 of the Sporting Regulations."

With predicted lap times of around 55 seconds, traffic is set to be a major issue this weekend.