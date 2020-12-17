Fernley to head FIA's single-seater commission

Former Force India deputy team principal, Robert Fernley is to succeed Stefano Domenicali as head of the FIA's single-seater commission.

Domenicali, who was appointed head of the newly-formed commission in 2014, months after leaving his role as team principal at Ferrari, and alongside his role as Lamborghini CEO, is to take over as CEO of F1 from next month.

At yesterday's meeting of the World Motor Sport Council it was announced that Fernley will succeed the Italian as head of the commission.

Fernley was effectively team boss at Force India from 2007, when Vijay Mallya bought the Spyker F1 team. However, when the team was subsequently bought by Lawrence Stroll's consortium in August 2018, the Englishman was one of the few to leave.

Moving to the US, Fernley ran McLaren's IndyCar project but quit his role after Fernando Alonso failed to qualify for the Indy 500.

Domenicali will be a tough act to follow, the Italian having carried out some much needed revamping of some of the sport's junior series in a bid to provide a genuine 'ladder of success' for young hopefuls.

It was also Domenicali that effectively unified the Formula 3 European Championship and GP3 to create the FIA Formula 3 Championship last year.