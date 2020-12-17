Fernley to head FIA's single-seater commission

- Home
-
-
News
-
Latest News
- Williams appoints Jost Capito as CEO
- World Motor Sport Council confirms 23-date calendar for 2021
- Official: F1 agrees new 5-year deal with Interlagos
- Sao Paulo Grand Prix to be announced
- Who Goes Where 2021
- Official: Tsunoda to race for AlphaTauri
- Ilott named Ferrari reserve
- Sir Frank Williams admitted to hospital
- Alonso tops Young Driver Test timesheets
- More News
-
-
-
Drivers
-
Current Drivers
- Daniel Ricciardo
- Lando Norris
- Sebastian Vettel
- Kimi Raikkonen
- Romain Grosjean
- Pierre Gasly
- Sergio Perez
- Charles Leclerc
- Lance Stroll
- Kevin Magnussen
- Alexander Albon
- Daniil Kvyat
- Nico Hulkenberg
- Esteban Ocon
- Max Verstappen
- Lewis Hamilton
- Carlos Sainz
- Antonio Giovinazzi
- George Russell
- Nicholas Latifi
- Valtteri Bottas
- Test/Reserve Drivers
-
-
- Teams
-
- Tracks
-
- Seasons
-
- Pictures
-
- Testing
-
- Stats
sign in