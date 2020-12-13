Abu Dhabi GP: Race team notes - Racing Point

Lance Stroll: "That was a tough race today and we were on the backfoot once Checo had to retire through no fault of our own. It then caused a safety car, which I'm not totally sure was the right decision, and then there was the incident with Sainz holding me up in the pitlane. That cost us time, but we still struggled at times in the race. There were moments when our pace was strong, but it wasn't consistent enough. The tyre life and temperature also dropped off significantly at the end, which cost us a place to Esteban [Ocon]. We need to look into why that was the case. It's a shame that we weren't able to take P3 in the Constructors' Championship because I think everyone in the team deserved it for all their hard work. We've had some real highs this year and there's been missed opportunities too - so there's plenty to reflect on and improve in the future. It's disappointing right now, but we need to remember that the team has an exciting future beginning in 2021 as the Aston Martin Formula 1 Team and that there will be more good days to come."

Sergio Perez: "I'm really sad that my final race with the team ended so early and with a repeat of the engine problem we had in Bahrain. I really wanted to sign off with a strong race for everyone in the team. I hope people remember winning the Sakhir Grand Prix instead of this weekend! Looking at the bigger picture, it's a real shame to have retired because we needed to get both cars into the points today to take P3 in the Constructors' Championship. Congratulations to McLaren, but I think we can still be very proud of our season. We won a race, took podiums and were just so unlucky in some situations - especially with both drivers having to miss races. On my side, I'm delighted that we were able to get P4 in the Drivers' Championship. This season has been really special, but I'm ready for a break now and I'm very much looking forward to the future."

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal: "A difficult evening where things didn't go our way. Lance's race was heavily compromised by being held up by Sainz deliberately driving slowly in the pitlane, while Sergio retired on lap 10 with a loss of power. Those developments left us facing an uphill task to retain third place in the Constructors' Championship and we finished just seven points shy of that goal in the end. It's been a year of missed opportunities for several reasons - including more than our fair share of bad luck that cost us valuable points. We will take the disappointment tonight in our stride and focus on the positives of an incredibly strong season where we enjoyed some great moments. We have shown that we have a competitive car and team, which will give us a great base to come back even stronger in 2021 under the Aston Martin name. A big 'thank you' to everybody in the team for their huge efforts and a fond farewell to Sergio after seven years with the team. We wish him all the best for the future."