Abu Dhabi GP: Practice team notes - Racing Point

Sergio Perez: "I'm happy with the balance of the car and the progress we've made today - it's just a shame we'll be starting near the back [due to a change of Power Unit components] because I think we have the package for another good result. But it is what it is, and so our focus today has been on the long runs. We've been working hard to understand how the race is likely to play out and how the Pirelli tyre compounds will behave. Obviously, FP2 is a really important session for this because it's much more representative than FP1: Despite the interruption in FP2, I think we're in a strong place and we have a good idea of what to expect. There's a lot on the line this weekend with the battle for P3 in the Constructors' Championship, but we can go into qualifying with the pressure off and focus on the race. The goal is to fight our way into good points and see how high we can finish on Sunday."

Lance Stroll: "It's great to enter a new weekend off the back of a strong result last time out, it gives everyone a bit of a lift heading into another race. The car feels good out on track and we were able to make improvements across both sessions. We completed our programme as planned and we managed to do both short and long runs, so I think we're in a good place heading into Saturday. We're in a really close fight for P3 in the Constructors' Championship and the goal is to score some good points and make sure we're still in P3 at the end of the race. It's up to us to extract everything from the package and execute a good race. I'm excited about the challenge ahead."