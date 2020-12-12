Silverstone renames pit straight in honour of Lewis Hamilton

Silverstone has announced that it is to rename its International pit straight in honour of Lewis Hamilton following the Briton's seventh world championship win.

The section of the circuit, which is flanked by the Silverstone Wing, will become known as Hamilton Straight and is the only part of the world-famous track ever to be named after a driver.

The owners of Silverstone, the British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC), felt this unique honour was an appropriate way to recognise Hamilton cementing his position as the most successful driver in the history of Formula 1, at the end of a season in which he equalled Michael Schumacher's seven world championships and surpassed the German legend's total number of race wins.

David Coulthard, President of the BRDC, broke the news to Hamilton, who has been a Member of the Club since 2006, in Abu Dhabi.



The Hamilton Straight has not only witnessed six of the seven home wins achieved by the Mercedes driver it has also been the scene of much euphoria as the passionate Silverstone fans gathered to join him to share the post-race celebrations.

For many, the opportunity to walk on the hallowed tarmac after the British Grand Prix, is one of the highlights of their race weekend experience.

"I was delighted, in my capacity as President of the BRDC, to share this news with Lewis today," said Coulthard. "It is the first time in Silverstone's history that a part of the circuit has been named after any individual.

"Lewis has become a huge part of this history and the directors of the Club and I felt there was no better way to mark this than to rename the iconic pits straight in recognition of his record-breaking achievements."

