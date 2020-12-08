Hamilton resumes training in bid to make season finale

World champion, Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he has resumed training and is hoping to compete in this weekend's season finale in Abi Dhabi.

A week after it was revealed that the Briton had tested positive for COVID and would consequently miss the Sakhir Grand Prix, Hamilton took to social media to give an update on his condition.

"This has been one of the hardest weeks that I have had for some time," he said in a brief video.

"I've been focusing on recovering, trying to get back in shape so I can get back in the car and race the final race in Abu Dhabi.

"I woke up today feeling great, got my first workout in, and wanted to send a message of positivity and let you guys know I'm okay, and thank everyone for sending me messages and videos, I really appreciate it.

"I hope you're staying positive and fighting through whatever it is you're facing. I hope I can get back in the car soon," he concluded, "sending you guys love."

Since testing positive last Monday, the Mercedes driver has been isolating in Bahrain.

In order to compete in this weekend's race he will need to return a negative result when tested in both Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

However, the Briton does not have to be nominated for his seat until Saturday evening in Abu Dhabi as the regulations state that he only needs to participate in qualifying in order to be able to race next day.

His seat was taken by George Russell last weekend, the youngster, who had dominated both Friday sessions, missing out on pole by just 0.026s.

Though he led for much of the race, Russell, courtesy of a cock-up up unprecedented proportions by Mercedes and a subsequent puncture meant the Briton could only manage ninth.

Nonetheless, his performance was enough for some to doubt whether Valtteri Bottas will be able to retain his seat for much longer, while providing ammunition for those who feel that Hamilton's six titles with Mercedes owe a lot more to having the best car on the grid than being the 'greatest driver of all time'.