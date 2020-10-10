//
Eifel GP: Qualifying - Times

10/10/2020

Times from today's qualifying session for the Aramco Grosser Preis der Eifel.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:25.269 135.055 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:25.525 0.256
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:25.562 0.293
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:26.035 0.766
5 Albon Red Bull 1:26.047 0.778
6 Ricciardo Renault 1:26.223 0.954
7 Ocon Renault 1:26.242 0.973
8 Norris McLaren 1:26.458 1.189
9 Perez Racing Point 1:26.704 1.435
10 Sainz McLaren 1:26.709 1.440
11 Vettel Ferrari 1:26.738
12 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:26.776
13 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:26.848
14 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:26.936
15 Magnussen Haas 1:27.125
16 Grosjean Haas 1:27.552
17 Russell Williams 1:27.564
18 Latifi Williams 1:27.812
19 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:27.817
20 Hulkenberg Racing Point 1:28.021

