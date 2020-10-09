- Home
- "It's very useful," insists Schumacher
- Eifel GP: Practice team notes - Williams
- Eifel GP: Practice team notes - Haas
- No change in conditions sees second practice scrapped also
- Mercedes has "no capacity" to supply Red Bull
- COVID: Six members of Mercedes team isolated
- Vettel buys shares in Aston Martin
- Poor weather conditions mean no running in FP1
- Hamilton reacts to team member testing positive
