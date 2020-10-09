//
No change in conditions sees second practice scrapped also

NEWS STORY
09/10/2020

With FP1 abandoned due to the weather conditions, just 10 minutes away from the start of FP2 it appears that this session may also be scrapped or at least delayed.

Air temperature has actually dropped since this morning and is now 10.5 degrees C, while the track temperature has risen to 13.4 degrees. Nonetheless, it remains wet and foggy, and it the fog which is the root of the problem since the medical helicopter is unable to fly.

Indeed, as race control predicts a 100% chance of rain, it is confirmed that the start of the session is delayed until 15:30.

Sadly, at 15:30 race control announces that with "no change to the weather situation - a further update will be provided at 16:00".

Which means that even if the session goes ahead there will only be thirty minutes of running.

If nothing else, this will prepare the teams for Imola, where, as is likely to be the case here, the teams will have just one practice session to prepare on a track where only one of this year's grid has raced an F1 car, Kimi Raikkonen.

Sure enough, at 16:00 race control confirms that the pitlane exit will not open.

That's all for today folks... let's just hope that conditions improve tomorrow.

