Mercedes team member test positive for virus

Mercedes has revealed that a member of its team has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We can confirm that a team member has tested positive," said the German team in a brief statement.

"This has been handled and is being handled in line with FIA protocols, working closely with the FIA."

The new comes in the wake of two successive weeks when the number of positive tests has increased.

In the first 12 weeks of testing, just 10 proved positive, the most notable of these being Sergio Perez who was subsequently forced to miss two races.

In the week ending 25 September, 7 people tested positive, while a further 10 tested positive the following week.

While the FIA and F1 do not reveal the identities of those who test positive, it was made clear that all ten who tested positive last weekend were "ancillary workers".