Eifel GP: Preview - McLaren

Carlos Sainz: "The last race in Russia was definitely not the way I hoped to finish a weekend that had started off quite well. I always review in detail what I could have done differently, remember it and move on. We go racing again this week and my focus is now 100% on the Eifel Grand Prix. There are still many points at stake and every race counts for both Championships, so believe me I'll push flat out until the last chequered flag of the year.

"Last time out in Germany I managed to finish P5 in tricky conditions. However, racing at the Nurburgring this year instead of the Hockenheimring presents a different challenge. We do expect the conditions to be similar to last year's race in Germany with it being cold and potentially wet. I've raced there before back in 2014 but never in a Formula 1 car so I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do with these cars."

Lando Norris: "We had a tough weekend out in Russia but, looking back on it, we know where we need to improve for Germany. Our rivals are right on our heels, but we just need to focus on ourselves and perform to the best of our abilities on track.

"I'm looking forward to racing at the Nurburgring this weekend as it's a cool track that I enjoyed driving in F3 and F4. It's great to see it on the calendar this year. I won the last time I raced there, back in 2017, in difficult weather conditions, so I'm hoping my previous experience will help me hit the ground running on Friday."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "We came away from Russia with no Championship points which is a first for us this season. We've had the chance to reset, prepare and focus on our next race in Germany. As a team, we're determined to come back stronger, but we know our rivals will also be challenging for good points.

"Racing at the Nurburgring for the first time in F1 since 2013 is exciting for the sport. It's a circuit I've done a lot of races at in varying conditions in my racing life. Due to the time of year, the weather could be an interesting challenge that we'll have to factor in over the weekend.

"Travelling to my home country to go racing is always a special moment for me. It'll also be great to see the German fans back in the grandstands and following the safety protocols in place to ensure everyone at track is safe. Hopefully we can put on a good race that the fans deserve.

"The team both at track and the factory have done an incredible job so far this season, but there are still seven races to go. Following on from the upgrades deployed in Russia, we'll continue to upgrade the car and aim to improve performance over the remainder of the season. We need to keep consolidating our strengths, improving our weakness, being mentally resilient and pushing as one unified team in the fight for points."

Nurburgring

Race laps: 60

Total race distance: 308.617km/191.765 miles

Circuit length: 5.148km/3.199 miles

Distance to Turn One: 260m/0.161 miles

Number of corners: 15 (nine right, six left)