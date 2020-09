Brown targets 'triple crown' with McLaren

First it was the colour, then the return of Gulf as a sponsor, now, McLaren boss is targeting a return for the constructor to the good old days when it was leading the way not only in F1, but in Indy Car and Can-Am.

For Can-Am, the series that the British outfit dominated in the late 60s and early 70s - and earned the money to keep it in F1 - read WEC (World Endurance Championship), nonetheless, Zak Brown's intentions are clear, he wants to see the Woking outfit competing and winning in motorsport's three main categories.

"There is no team I enjoy more than McLaren, and I love we're in Formula 1 and IndyCar," he tells the official F1 website's Beyond The Grid podcast, "and I'd love to see us get back to Sportscars.

"So my dream would be the Formula 1 World Championship, Indy 500, IndyCar Championship, Le Mans," he continued, "we can do all of those things at McLaren but that'll probably take 20 years, so I've got big aspirations.

"I'd like to be the first team boss to win the triple crown, I've got to blame Fernando for that," he laughed.

Indeed, following the Woking company's return to the Brickyard with the Spaniard in 2017, McLaren returned to IndyCar this year in partnership with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports to form Arrow McLaren SP, it's lead driver Pato O'Ward currently third in the overall standings.

Though he only joined McLaren at the end of 2016, the American is targeting a long reign in Woking.

"I can definitely see myself being at McLaren for decades," he says. "I did my old company JMI for 23 years, I'm four years into this, it kind of feels like yesterday, I'm 48-years old and I'm one of those like Bernie, like Ron, like Frank who are going to work until they're 70 or 80 years old.

"It means I can do this for another 20 plus years."