AMG to increase presence on Mercedes

Speaking in an investor call, Daimler CEO, Ola Kallenius signalled Mercedes continued presence in F1 by confirming that the company's performance division, AMG, is to increase its presence on the team's cars.

The news comes days after Honda announced its intention to withdraw from the sport at the end of 2021, and appears to finally put to be talk of Daimler selling the team.

"Formula One as the pinnacle of motorsport, the highest form of performance," said Kallenius, "and we will use the technology we have developed in Formula One for performance hybrids and other exciting technologies in the future and put that into our AMG cars.

"With Project One we are taking a Formula One powertrain and putting it on the road," he continued, "so it comes naturally to us to leverage Formula One even more for AMG going forward.

“AMG is set for the next level with high-performance electrification, starting in 2021," he added. "Its links with Formula 1 will also intensify next year, to reflect its identity as Mercedes’ high performance sub-brand."