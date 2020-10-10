//
Eifel GP: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
10/10/2020

Times from the final free practice session for the Aramco Grosser Preis der Eifel.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:26.225 133.558 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:26.361 0.136
3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:26.681 0.456
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:26.896 0.671
5 Vettel Ferrari 1:27.038 0.813
6 Norris McLaren 1:27.167 0.942
7 Perez Racing Point 1:27.245 1.020
8 Ricciardo Renault 1:27.392 1.167
9 Albon Red Bull 1:27.449 1.224
10 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:27.528 1.303
11 Ocon Renault 1:27.634 1.409
12 Kvyat AlphaTauri 1:27.795 1.570
13 Sainz McLaren 1:27.924 1.699
14 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:27.956 1.731
15 Grosjean Haas 1:28.115 1.890
16 Magnussen Haas 1:28.293 2.068
17 Russell Williams 1:28.343 2.118
18 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:28.370 2.145
19 Latifi Williams 1:28.941 2.716

