Hulkenberg replaces Stroll at the Nurburgring

Nico Hulkenberg will drive for Racing Point in this weekend's Eifel Grand Prix after Lance Stroll was taken unwell.

Stroll did not feel 100% this morning and the team took the decision not to run him for the rest of the event.

Hulkenberg, who previously deputised for Sergio Perez at the Silverstone events, is familiar with the car and team already, and fortunately was in nearby Cologne.

While a pre-race issue meant Hulkenberg was unable to start the British Grand Prix, a week later he finished 7th in the Anniversary race.

Linked with Haas, a strong performance this weekend might be enough for the American team to recruit the German who last had a regular drive in 2018 before being dropped in favour of Daniel Ricciardo.